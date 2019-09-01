Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holder Harding Loevner LP Has Raised Its Stake by $7.62 Million; Amp Capital Investors LTD Upped Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $2.15 Million as Market Value Declined

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 18,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 699,322 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.16M, up from 680,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $290.04. About 604,540 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 344,494 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, up from 327,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 30,700 shares to 22,692 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 20,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,306 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 26,065 shares to 764,409 shares, valued at $16.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 2.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,310 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

