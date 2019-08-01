Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holder Family Management Upped Stake by $1.68 Million; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Upped Its Coca (KO) Position by $17.24 Million as Stock Price Rose

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 368 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 28,200 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32B, up from 27,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 15.14 million shares traded or 26.86% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 8,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $304.76. About 609,445 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 43 shares to 6,141 shares, valued at $1.18 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 1,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,839 shares, and cut its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

