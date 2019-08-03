Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holder Family Management Upped Its Stake; Firsthand Capital Management Position in Cree (CREE) Upped as Share Price Declined

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 218,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 698,931 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 8,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $305.24. About 438,218 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need

Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 1,383 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkwood Lc holds 0.09% or 8,165 shares. First Republic Mgmt owns 12,927 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation owns 435 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd owns 4,500 shares. High Pointe Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Invesco holds 0.01% or 272,518 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 50,626 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 62,184 shares. Artisan Lp reported 9.60M shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs invested in 0% or 5,490 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 20,600 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 193,495 shares. Cookson Peirce And owns 282,363 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 8 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 776 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 842 shares. 72,050 were reported by Prudential Public Limited. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Focused Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Automobile Association holds 0.23% or 219,532 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Inc stated it has 45,519 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 409,683 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 1.25% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Panagora Asset Management owns 60,756 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fil owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Central Natl Bank Com holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 11,091 shares. 2,491 are held by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9,668 shares to 3,002 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 35,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,524 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).