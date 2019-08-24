Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) Share Price Declined While Ws Management Lllp Raised by $24.85 Million Its Position; Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position in Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) by $10.97 Million

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 7.32 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, up from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 8.37M shares traded or 25.25% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) by 205.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 60,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 90,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.00 million, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $286.85. About 722,153 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/05/2018 – Regeneron’s first quarter profit soars 92 percent; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection; 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Capital Partners Lc has 1,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 4,582 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.13% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 30,834 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 1,278 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 86 are owned by St Johns Limited Liability Com. National Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 832 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Liability has 8,746 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fincl Svcs, Missouri-based fund reported 1 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 26,606 shares. Reilly Fincl Lc accumulated 1 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Live Your Vision Llc reported 684 shares stake. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.02% or 710 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 904 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.