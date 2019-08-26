Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) Holder Ws Management Lllp Has Upped Its Position by $24.85 Million; Trian Fund Management LP Has Cut Position in Sysco Corp. (SYY) as Share Price Declined

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) by 205.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 60,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 90,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.00 million, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $285.3. About 253,276 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR DUPIXENT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 21/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Show DUPIXENT Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 5.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.18M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 billion, down from 28.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $73.08. About 851,605 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,284 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 10,049 shares. Axa holds 0.12% or 72,157 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,223 shares in its portfolio. 1,059 were accumulated by Cim Mangement. Rhenman & Prns Asset Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Fmr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.42M shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 327,467 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Allstate Corporation owns 5,742 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 66 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.07% or 22,544 shares. Central Retail Bank Trust Co holds 1.02% or 11,091 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 2.18M shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 9,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,977 shares, and cut its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA).