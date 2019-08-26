Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) Holder Ws Management Lllp Has Raised Its Stake by $24.85 Million; Equity Residential Sh Ben In (EQR) Holder Eii Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $334,425 as Market Valuation Rose

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) by 205.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 60,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 90,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.00M, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $286.85. About 815,826 shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 27/04/2018 – Regeneron Investors Brace for Ugly Earnings as Concerns Mount; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential Sh Ben In (EQR) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 74,859 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, down from 79,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential Sh Ben In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.75. About 2.34 million shares traded or 84.41% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Management Limited Company holds 141,532 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares invested in 0.05% or 15,261 shares. 419 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Ltd. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 485 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,433 shares. Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 4,407 shares. Sageworth Tru has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0.1% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 6.03M shares. Jnba Fincl reported 13 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.12% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 15,258 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Dsm Prns Limited Liability owns 374,203 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Bancshares has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 92,916 shares to 642,488 shares, valued at $78.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 69,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,731 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

