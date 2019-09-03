Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 341 4.27 N/A 20.54 14.84 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.65 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently more affordable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta means Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.35 beta which makes it 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 49.96% upside potential and a consensus target price of $425.25. On the other hand, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 28.02% and its average target price is $18. The results provided earlier shows that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 0%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20%. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.