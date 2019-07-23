Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 365 4.70 N/A 20.54 14.89 TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.48 N/A -13.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.09 shows that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.40% and an $425.2 average price target. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 610.66%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.6% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. About 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11% TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.