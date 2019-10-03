Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 287 1.91 81.39M 20.54 14.84 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 11 0.00 14.00M -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28,340,123.26% 29.2% 21.4% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 129,270,544.78% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $386.5, with potential upside of 40.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 66.4% respectively. 20% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.