Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 347 4.35 N/A 20.54 14.84 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.21 N/A -4.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.6 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Radius Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 48.25% and an $425.25 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Radius Health Inc. is $24, which is potential 1.39% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

On 7 of the 10 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.