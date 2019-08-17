Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

As Biotechnology companies, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|351
|4.51
|N/A
|20.54
|14.84
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Volatility and Risk
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 142.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.42 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$425.2 is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 43.24%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 28.3% respectively. About 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.83%
|-3.73%
|-10.57%
|-27.42%
|-17.97%
|-18.4%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.
Summary
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
