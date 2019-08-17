Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

As Biotechnology companies, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 351 4.51 N/A 20.54 14.84 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 142.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$425.2 is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 43.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 28.3% respectively. About 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.