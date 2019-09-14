Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 335 4.27 N/A 20.54 14.84 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.00% and an $425.25 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $23.67, which is potential 283.63% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Myovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 33.4% respectively. About 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.