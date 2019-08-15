Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 352 4.45 N/A 20.54 14.84 Jaguar Health Inc. 12 1.29 N/A -161.25 0.00

Demonstrates Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Jaguar Health Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $425.2, while its potential upside is 45.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20%. Comparatively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.