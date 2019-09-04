Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 341 4.29 N/A 20.54 14.84 FibroGen Inc. 47 10.42 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility and Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. FibroGen Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

4.6 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival FibroGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. FibroGen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 49.15% upside potential and a consensus price target of $425.25. Competitively the consensus price target of FibroGen Inc. is $65, which is potential 56.02% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that FibroGen Inc. seems more appealing than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 67.8%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance while FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.