Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

We are contrasting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 291 1.97 81.39M 20.54 14.84 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 -0.37 20.18M -3.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27,964,267.31% 29.2% 21.4% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 57,772,688.23% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 37.39% at a $386.5 average target price. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 average target price and a 82.59% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 60.9% respectively. About 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.