Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 356 4.74 N/A 20.54 14.84 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta indicates that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s beta is 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, with potential upside of 37.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.