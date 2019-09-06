Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 339 4.43 N/A 20.54 14.84 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.21 N/A 12.15 5.16

In table 1 we can see Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$425.25 is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 45.92%. On the other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 47.59% and its average price target is $77. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 86.3%. Insiders held roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.