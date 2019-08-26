Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

As Biotechnology companies, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 346 4.35 N/A 20.54 14.84 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.68 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 48.25% at a $425.25 consensus price target. Competitively Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $16, with potential upside of 295.06%. The data provided earlier shows that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.