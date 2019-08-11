Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Comparison side by side

Both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 355 4.63 N/A 20.54 14.84 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.09 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.33 beta and it is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.46% and an $425.2 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 1,114.95%. The data provided earlier shows that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.