Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Comparison side by side

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 328 4.49 N/A 20.54 14.84 Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.87 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk and Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc.’s 127.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 30.63% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $386.5. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $8.5, while its potential downside is -28.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Recro Pharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.