Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|351
|4.51
|N/A
|20.54
|14.84
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|571.55
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, with potential upside of 43.24%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 53.6%. Insiders held 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.83%
|-3.73%
|-10.57%
|-27.42%
|-17.97%
|-18.4%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
