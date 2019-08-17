Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 351 4.51 N/A 20.54 14.84 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 571.55 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, with potential upside of 43.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 53.6%. Insiders held 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.