Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Contrasting side by side

Both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 356 4.67 N/A 20.54 14.84 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.12 beta which makes it 112.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 40.69% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $425.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 55.2% respectively. About 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.