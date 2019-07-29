Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 362 4.86 N/A 20.54 14.89 MyoKardia Inc. 48 87.21 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Volatility & Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc.’s beta is 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$425.2 is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 38.94%. On the other hand, MyoKardia Inc.’s potential upside is 59.09% and its average price target is $85. Based on the data given earlier, MyoKardia Inc. is looking more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.6% and 81.5%. 20.1% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has weaker performance than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.