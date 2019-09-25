Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 326 4.40 N/A 20.54 14.84 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3108.28 N/A -1.24 0.00

Demonstrates Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Mustang Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $386.5, while its potential upside is 33.41%. Competitively the average target price of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, which is potential 82.29% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Mustang Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20%. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.