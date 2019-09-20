Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 330 4.34 N/A 20.54 14.84 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $386.5, with potential upside of 35.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. About 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 9 of the 9 factors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.