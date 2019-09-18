Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Comparing side by side

Both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 330 4.29 N/A 20.54 14.84 Intrexon Corporation 6 7.53 N/A -3.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 36.69% at a $386.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance while Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Intrexon Corporation.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.