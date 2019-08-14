Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 354 4.63 N/A 20.54 14.84 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 39.47% at a $425.2 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, which is potential 70.81% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 99.2%. Insiders owned roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.