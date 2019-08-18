Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Comparison side by side

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 351 4.51 N/A 20.54 14.84 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.40 N/A 3.71 20.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is presently more affordable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta means Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.7 Current Ratio and a 20.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, with potential upside of 43.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 91%. Insiders owned roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.