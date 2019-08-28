Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparison side by side

Both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 344 4.34 N/A 20.54 14.84 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta and it is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $425.25, while its potential upside is 48.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 30.6%. About 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.