Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Comparison side by side

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 365 4.70 N/A 20.54 14.89 BioPharmX Corporation 2 110.17 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. BioPharmX Corporation’s 104.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Its competitor BioPharmX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, with potential upside of 43.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.6% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioPharmX Corporation.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.