Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 287 1.93 81.39M 20.54 14.84 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 37.60M -5.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28,375,692.92% 29.2% 21.4% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 264,788,732.39% -69.1% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 2.04 beta is the reason why it is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and has 10 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $386.5, while its potential upside is 36.61%. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average price target and a -14.77% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.