Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Contrasting side by side

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 371 5.02 N/A 20.54 14.89 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.09 shows that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 34.44% upside potential and a consensus target price of $425.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.6% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. About 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.