Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Contrasting side by side

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|371
|5.02
|N/A
|20.54
|14.89
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.09 shows that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 34.44% upside potential and a consensus target price of $425.2.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 73.6% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. About 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.04%
|-18.55%
|-25.78%
|-14.25%
|-1.19%
|-18.11%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-4.79%
|-14.05%
|-1.24%
|-10.67%
|-20.5%
|24.22%
For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.