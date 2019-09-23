Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Comparison side by side

Both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 328 4.49 N/A 20.54 14.84 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 95.14 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Risk and Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.44 beta is the reason why it is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

$386.5 is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 30.63%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $117.89 average price target and a 36.29% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 89.2%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20%. Competitively, 0.5% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.