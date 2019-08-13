Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Contrasting side by side

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 355 4.49 N/A 20.54 14.84 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, with potential upside of 43.71%. Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 571.79%. The data provided earlier shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 69.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.