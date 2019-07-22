Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 365 4.73 N/A 20.54 14.89 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $425.2, and a 42.63% upside potential. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 1,008.03% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.6% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.9% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.