Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Com (REGN) Shareholder Churchill Management Has Lifted Holding by $649,440; Taurus Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Visa (V) by $316,212 as Market Valuation Rose

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Com (REGN) by 80.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,543 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 1,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $9.61 during the last trading session, reaching $291.82. About 1.39 million shares traded or 50.43% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 2,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, down from 114,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $180.73. About 4.40 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.02 billion for 33.97 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 53,115 shares to 181,412 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB) by 6,098 shares to 120,954 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd Shs by 2,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,539 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

