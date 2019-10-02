Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (REGN) Shareholder Family Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Declined; Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Shareholder Trigran Investments Upped Holding by $3.57 Million

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 223,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.29 million, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 19,136 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (REGN) by 79.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 6,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 1,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $563,000, down from 8,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $275.33. About 83,749 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.44M for 13.42 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $254.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,035 shares to 31,336 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Doubleline Opportunistic Cr (DBL) by 25,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Great Ajax Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Armistice Llc reported 124,000 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. 45,981 are owned by Strs Ohio. Boston Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Principal Financial Group Inc holds 112,848 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability reported 1,227 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 129 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) reported 0.1% stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.05% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bridges Invest Mngmt, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,310 shares. Highlander Capital Limited Co holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability has 14,297 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co reported 1,988 shares. Hartford Inv Management Communication stated it has 8,551 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.09% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 59,672 shares.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Pipeline Updates From REGN, BIIB, AMGN and More – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brief Commentary On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REGN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Time to Focus on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) for Strong Earnings Growth Potential – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Piper likes Edwards Lifesciences in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 22,843 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Cna Fincl Corp has invested 0.17% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). The New York-based Teton has invested 0.58% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). North Star Invest Management Corp holds 120,175 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Connors Investor invested in 68,391 shares. Levin Strategies LP holds 160,484 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0.01% or 469,400 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Northern Tru stated it has 218,826 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan accumulated 31,275 shares or 0% of the stock. 494,594 were accumulated by Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Co.