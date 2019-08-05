Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) Shares Declined While Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Cut Its Position; Lateef Investment Management LP Maintains Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC)

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10 million, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 3.79M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 4,301 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 5,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $299.17. About 295,755 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb holds 0.07% or 1,683 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 22 shares. 879 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Llc. Pdts Prtnrs Limited Company invested in 0.65% or 28,004 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 15,040 shares. The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell & Assoc has invested 0.21% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Cutter And Brokerage Inc stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.17% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 383,857 shares. Bowling Ltd Liability holds 8,187 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Co owns 2,389 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Ledyard Bancshares holds 0.52% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 9,563 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,496 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 33,768 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 2.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $4.7 per share. REGN’s profit will be $504.34M for 16.26 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.67% EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 69,385 shares to 318,821 shares, valued at $45.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 52,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,948 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca), California-based fund reported 1,697 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.09% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 714,819 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 120,047 shares. Moors Cabot reported 12,614 shares stake. North Mgmt owns 5,285 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Arrow holds 8,002 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Regions Financial owns 19,368 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Montgomery Invest Mgmt holds 102,204 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 68,000 are owned by Eulav Asset. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

