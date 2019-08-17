Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) Holder Alphamark Advisors Lifted Its Position by $3.08 Million; As Dexcom (Call) (DXCM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Financial Architects Has Cut Stake by $420,000

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) by 17446.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 7,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 7,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 43 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $296.85. About 742,567 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 11/05/2018 – Bayer’s Eylea Gets Second Approval for Use in China; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (DXCM) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $163.68. About 1.20 million shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM)

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is a Beat in Store for Melinta (MLNT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alnylam Adds on Sales, Looks to Pipeline for Further Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Congo Ebola treatment trial narrowed to two drugs showing promise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Regeneron (REGN) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

