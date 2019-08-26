Regency Ctrs (REG) Stock Declined While Apg Asset Management Us Decreased Position by $141.69 Million; Grisanti Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Ppl (PPL) by $2.23 Million

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 2.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3.34 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.42 million, down from 5.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.61. About 533,507 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG)

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 72,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 134,298 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 206,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 2.32 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Know What Triggers a Margin Call – Nasdaq" on November 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Reg A+ is the wild west of IPOs and here's the latest example – Nasdaq" published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "DigitalAMN's Reg A+ Interest Shows Promise as Blockstack and OrgHarvest Become First SEC Qualified Offerings in Crypto and Cannabis Cultivation – Nasdaq" on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Pre-revenue device company Soliton prices $11 million Reg A+ IPO at $5 – Nasdaq" published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "What's in the Cards for Regency Centers' (REG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 698,074 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $43.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 4.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 27,102 shares to 29,600 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).