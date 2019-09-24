Regency Ctrs (REG) Shareholder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Trimmed Its Stake; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Boosted Stake

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 45,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 265,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.73 million, down from 311,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 447,214 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,867 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 3.37M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 426 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Pnc Services Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 12,232 shares. Telos Capital Management invested in 0.13% or 6,739 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 9,907 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 132,728 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0% or 19,799 shares. Lasalle Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 2.33 million shares. Phocas Fincl Corp holds 0% or 15,467 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Com has invested 0.05% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 134,904 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 365,563 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd reported 125,000 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% or 16,751 shares.

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 1.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.96 per share. REG’s profit will be $162.54 million for 17.44 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.11% EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 21,500 shares to 33,600 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 36,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yhb Advisors reported 67,086 shares. 3.79M are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins Com The. Maverick Capital accumulated 205,720 shares. Commerce Retail Bank stated it has 48,962 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 28,837 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Co reported 2.66% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 79,564 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Ftb invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation owns 81,700 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. First Long Island Investors Lc holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 479,786 shares. 10,604 are held by Hap Trading Lc. Park Presidio Capital Limited Liability Co invested 3.25% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Victory Capital Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 231,476 shares. Diversified Strategies Ltd Company holds 4.83% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 154,115 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.