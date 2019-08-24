Regency Ctrs (REG) Share Price Declined While Buckhead Capital Management Increased Stake by $322,270; As Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Stock Value Rose, Highstreet Asset Management Lifted Holding by $1.93 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 54,337 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 49,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $63.34. About 808,854 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 21,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 636,765 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.00M, up from 615,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.9. About 608,912 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares to 102,370 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,309 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Inc holds 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 204 shares. 3.63M were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Conning Incorporated owns 4,221 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 3,592 shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.76% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Cleararc holds 0.05% or 4,048 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested in 0% or 16,456 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.48M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 37,199 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). 31,388 were reported by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 14,474 shares. State Street owns 10.95 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).