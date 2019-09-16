Regency Ctrs (REG) Position Lifted by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder First Financial Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, down from 24,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 7.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 65,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 207,335 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84 million, up from 141,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.17. About 272,934 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $123.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,487 shares to 27,753 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 18,314 shares to 11,978 shares, valued at $368,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paramount Group Inc by 117,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,935 shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

