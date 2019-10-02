Regency Ctrs (REG) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Its Holding; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (Call) (EPD) Share Value Rose, Bank Of America Cut Holding

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 8,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 142,052 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48 million, up from 133,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 350,048 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (Call) (EPD) by 94.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 24.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.83M, down from 26.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 2.67 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cushing Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 7.49% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 9,240 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division has 47,056 shares. Williams Jones Associate Lc holds 1.69 million shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4.03M shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability reported 35,844 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 1.45 million shares. Toth Advisory Corporation has 7,706 shares. Illinois-based Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.2% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 21,711 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. Thornburg Investment Inc accumulated 1.50M shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 278,813 shares. Georgia-based Narwhal Capital Management has invested 0.53% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 37,828 shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $164.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 165,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.23 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 32,591 shares to 10,323 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).