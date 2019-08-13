Regency Ctrs (REG) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Upped Position by $322,270 as Market Value Declined; As Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Share Price Rose, Prospector Partners Has Lifted Position by $15.88 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 54,337 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 49,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 426,765 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 138.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 111,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 191,034 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $190.04. About 131,243 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 110 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 30,255 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. 8,800 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Pggm Invs holds 0.91% or 2.64 million shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 11,109 shares. Moreover, Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America has 0.85% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Chilton Limited Liability Company invested in 1.13% or 188,542 shares. Tiverton Asset accumulated 974 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability reported 0.12% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 25,334 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co reported 23,897 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 860,778 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares to 18,655 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,400 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 18,200 shares to 84,900 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,254 shares, and cut its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Limited stated it has 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.07% or 22,444 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 9,290 shares. Geode Cap Llc holds 450,459 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd invested in 0.04% or 6,885 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 261,531 shares. 44,844 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Asset Management One Company holds 21,124 shares. Middleton Communications Ma has 65,599 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated has 5.28 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 30 shares. 27,556 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Ltd. Whittier Of Nevada reported 114 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

