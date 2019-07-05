Regency Ctrs (REG) Holder Boston Partners Increased Position; Smithbridge Asset Management Trimmed Its Oracle Com (ORCL) Stake by $457,390; Stock Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 9.20M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 80,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.91 million, up from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.81. About 313,718 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea reported 0% stake. Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.16% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Nordea Inv Management Ab accumulated 0.02% or 136,409 shares. Grs Advisors has 126,435 shares for 5.01% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust invested in 0% or 59 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt Company reported 987,428 shares. Westpac Bk reported 366,366 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 0.02% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 75,000 shares. Shelton Mngmt stated it has 275 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hbk Limited Partnership reported 37,199 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.23% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Estabrook Cap has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Cibc Asset Management stated it has 16,656 shares. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) invested in 0.04% or 35,107 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.02% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 182,301 shares to 28,746 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 50,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,670 shares, and cut its stake in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group (NASDAQ:SAMG).

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.