Regency Ctrs (REG) Holder Apg Asset Management Us Cut Position as Stock Value Declined; Hemenway Trust Company Raised Position in Intel (INTC) by $495,338 as Market Valuation Declined

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 9,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 201,654 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83 million, up from 192,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 2.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3.34M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.42 million, down from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $63.34. About 808,854 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, S R Schill has 0.87% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 26,832 shares. 28,426 are held by Rockland Trust. Strategic Ser holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 117,587 shares. Bowling Management Limited Company owns 147,235 shares. Leisure Capital has invested 0.83% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Paragon Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 174,845 shares. Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.91% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 2.76% or 126,412 shares in its portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 7,275 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt stated it has 81,678 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.09% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 10,730 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank reported 149,878 shares. 72,400 were reported by Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 15,453 shares to 139,792 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2.15 million shares to 8.99M shares, valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 174,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0% or 820 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 241,453 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Company has 3,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 408,840 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited has invested 0.06% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Regions invested in 72 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Hartford Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 18,236 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 269,176 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bessemer Gru has 2,134 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.02M shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability owns 92,585 shares. Daiwa Securities has invested 1.65% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Telos Mgmt Inc invested in 0.14% or 6,597 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 328,839 shares.

