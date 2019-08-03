Regency Centers (REG) Valuation Declined While Cbre Clarion Securities Cut by $49.05 Million Its Stake; Cvs Caremark (CVS) Position Held by Beacon Financial Group

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (REG) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 732,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.95M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.84 million, down from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.76. About 1.09M shares traded or 19.02% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 50,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 174,717 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, up from 124,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 64,362 shares to 329,597 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 67,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,455 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 18,422 shares to 134,353 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. by 694,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).