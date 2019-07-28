Regency Centers (REG) Stock Price Rose While Cbre Clarion Securities Decreased Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Lifted Position

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 4,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,805 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 42,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to Daniel Pinto, J.P. Morgan Chase co-president; 21/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.5 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (REG) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 732,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.95M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.84M, down from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.2. About 544,461 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anderson Hoagland And Co stated it has 71,133 shares or 4.6% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mngmt Gp has invested 1.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Levin Capital Strategies LP reported 283,568 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 75,900 shares. 2,551 are owned by Capital Counsel Ltd Company New York. Weitz Mgmt Inc holds 1.01% or 242,000 shares in its portfolio. Selz Cap Ltd reported 88,000 shares stake. Gfs Advsr Lc reported 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 75,152 shares. The California-based First Republic Invest Management has invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Harvey Cap owns 11,813 shares. Citigroup stated it has 3.62 million shares. Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aimz Investment Ltd Co reported 0.17% stake. Wellington Shields & Ltd invested in 2.47% or 47,831 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Challenges Stack Up As JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Prepare To Report – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase Stock Climbed 14.6% in April – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,805 shares to 11,344 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,179 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Company invested in 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Montag A & Assoc reported 4,831 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 26,178 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). State Common Retirement Fund holds 316,440 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 30,500 shares. Regions stated it has 72 shares. Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 366,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management Co invested in 13,296 shares or 0.02% of the stock. British Columbia Management owns 30,919 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn has 2.83M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com has invested 0.02% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 423 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Lpl Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. REG’s profit will be $160.82M for 17.24 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2019: PSX,WLL,CPE,REGI,CRZO – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NOTICE TO ATTEND THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN HOYLU AB (PUBL) – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Do Customers Understand Their Relationships? – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ping An Real Estate meets investors for US$ Reg S bonds – Nasdaq” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PN Hoffman, EYA and Regency get approval for Falls Church project – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 16, 2019.