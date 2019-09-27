Regency Centers (REG) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Bloom Tree Partners Has Increased Its Stake

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 7,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 185,610 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.69 million, up from 178,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.81. About 4.33 million shares traded or 76.21% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 18,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 917,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.20M, down from 935,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $68.85. About 531,612 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $961.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 8,135 shares to 246,895 shares, valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 37,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,418 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Steadfast Cap Mgmt LP has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.54% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 64,683 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset holds 60,480 shares. Northstar Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,121 shares. Stephens Ar has 49,097 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 251,054 are owned by Smith Asset Gp Limited Partnership. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Albion Fin Gp Ut accumulated 0.15% or 3,960 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 55,895 shares. Tiger Eye Lc reported 80,140 shares or 4.92% of all its holdings. Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 0.09% or 32,800 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,975 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated owns 0.26% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 19,584 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 423,211 shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $74.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 34,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 71,987 shares stake. 29,578 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Carroll Assoc has 177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rbo Lc reported 2.84% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Federated Investors Pa holds 69,297 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Phocas Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 15,467 shares. Horizon Invests Limited reported 4,989 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 62,295 shares. Presima reported 0.11% stake. Honeywell International stated it has 1.57% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).